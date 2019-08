BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drums Along the Waterfront is a huge summer attraction here in Western New York.

For nearly 50 years, drum corps international has been putting on events such as Sunday's to bring youth competitive drum corps groups together.

Marching bands from all over the country will compete Sunday at New Era Field for the top scores.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are still available.

