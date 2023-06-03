March is Red Cross Month, many blood drives being held throughout the month

The Red Cross is honoring local heroes who have helped Buffalo and WNY through recent tragic events.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — March is Red Cross Month. To celebrate the month, the Red Cross is honoring it volunteers, holding blood drives and collecting donations.

"In a period of less than a year, the western New York region has been rocked by a tragic, mass-casualty shooting, historic snowstorms, flooding in the Southern Tier, and hundreds of home fires that have displaced families and, in some instances, resulted in loss of life. In response to all of those events, Red Cross volunteers have been there to assist their neighbors in times of greatest need, just as they do every day in fulfilling the organization’s mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering in times of emergency," the Red Cross said in a press release.

There are more than 1,800 volunteers in the 27 counties that make up the Red Cross western New York region. The Red Cross reported that the Disaster Action team in the region has responded to 881 disasters during the Red Cross' last fiscal year, most of which have been house fires.

“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in our western New York, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier communities rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Nick Bond, Regional CEO of the Red Cross of Western New York in a press release.

“This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration. Others can join in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course to make their community a safer place.”

Donations to the Red Cross and setting up appointments to donate blood can be done on the Red Cross website.

Below is a list of blood drives in Western New York:

Allegany

Almond 3/20/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alfred Almond Bible Church, 6751 State Route 21

Belfast 3/28/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Belfast Central School, 1 King Street

Cuba 3/9/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 17 South St

Friendship 3/7/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Friendship Central School, 46 West Main Street

Wellsville 3/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson Street



Cattaraugus

Olean 3/13/2023: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, St Stephens Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street

Portville 3/23/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Portville Central High School, 500 Elm Street

Salamanca 3/24/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad St



Chautauqua

Bemus Point 3/31/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Maple Grove HS, 3980 Dutch Hollow Road

Cassadaga 3/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cassadaga Fire Hall, 22 Mill Street

Dunkirk 3/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., JCC North County Training Center, 10807 Bennett Road

Fredonia 3/29/2023: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fredonia Presbyterian Church, 219 Central Avenue

Jamestown 3/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jamestown Community College, 525 Falconer Street

Lakewood 3/9/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave. 3/23/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

Sheridan 3/22/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sheridan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6390, 2556 Route 20

Westfield 3/6/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eason Hall, 23 Elm Street



Erie

Alden 3/6/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Alden Presbyterian Church, 13298 Broadway

Amherst 3/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive 3/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive 3/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

Buffalo 3/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mt Olive Baptist Church, 701 Delevan Ave 3/15/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave 3/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Johnnie B Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave

Derby 3/29/2023: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Legion Newcomb Long Post 928, 7353 Erie Rd

East Aurora 3/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hampton Inn - East Aurora, 49 Olean Street

Getzville 3/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Father Weber Center, 1700 N French Rd

Grand Island 3/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grand Island Fire Hall, 2275 Baseline Rd

Hamburg 3/20/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hamburg Public Library, 102 Buffalo St 3/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Ave

Holland 3/10/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 46 N. Main St.

North Collins 3/16/2023: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., North Collins Senior Center, 11065 Gowanda State Rd

Springville 3/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive

Tonawanda 3/11/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd 3/16/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tonawanda Fire Department, Tonawanda Fire Hall, 44 William St



Genesee

Batavia 3/10/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Social Services Building, 5130 E Main St Rd 3/13/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Robert Morris, Batavia City School District, 80 Union St. 3/21/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Rd

Darien Center 3/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Darien Fire Hall, 10537 Alleghany Rd

East Pembroke 3/16/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Maximilian, 2707 Angling Rd.

Oakfield 3/30/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oakfield Alabama High School, 7001 Lewiston Road, Route 63

Pavilion 3/13/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pavilion Fire Department Recreation Hall, 11302 S Lake Rd

Stafford 3/18/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Stafford Fire Department, 6153 Main Rd., Route 5



Niagara

Lewiston 3/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St

Lockport 3/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St. 3/27/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lockport Family YMCA, 5833 Snyder Dr.

Newfane 3/27/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main Street

Niagara Falls 3/20/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave

North Tonawanda 3/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gratwick Fire Hose Co. #6, 110 Ward Rd

Wilson 3/21/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wilson High School Library, 412 Lake St.

Youngstown 3/28/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St.



Orleans

Albion 3/21/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Albion Elks Lodge 1006, 428 W State St

Lyndonville 3/17/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lyndonville Presbyterian Church, 107 N Main St



Wyoming