BUFFALO, N.Y. — Danielle Cretacci’s friends marched from Buffalo’s west side to LaSalle Park Thursday night on what would have been her 32nd birthday.

"This is our family. Like I said, we might not be blood, but we're family," said Cretacci’s friend, Kimberly Rosa. "I'm disgusted. I'm scared for us all. She's a single, hardworking female. Shouldn't have to, you know, too soon like this way, nobody should. Kids shouldn't have to go through this. Terrible."

On August 27, someone shot Cretacci and her two daughters in the Town of Tonawanda home where they were living. Cretacci died. Her daughters survived.

Town of Tonawanda still following leads, no arrests, in Danielle Cretacci murder TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. - Tuesday marks two weeks since the triple shooting on Ebling Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda where Danielle Cretacci, 31, was murdered and her two kids were sent to the hospital. Tonawanda Police say they're still actively working this case, following leads, but will still say little else.

"Daughters are doing good and safe, and that's all about I really could say. You know, we had the funeral. You know, she looked beautiful. Put her to rest, now we're going to fight for her justice," said Rosa.

Cretacci's friends are doing their own work - posting fliers and holding Thursday’s march - trying to figure out who killed her as police continue their investigation. Town of Tonawanda Police did not get back to 2 on Your Side Thursday night but told us earlier this week that they are following leads.

"I hope they come forward because no mother or daughter deserved that. At all. Over anything," said friend Joselyn Feeney.

"It's against even a street code out here. You do not do that. That's your mother. I don't know if they grew up motherless, sisterless, girlfriendless, you don't do that. It's dead wrong," said Rosa.

Town of Tonawanda Police also told 2 On Your side earlier this week that they have not officially identified a person of interest in this case.

