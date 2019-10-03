BUFFALO, N.Y. — A couple hundred people packed the steps of Buffalo City Hall to rally for women's rights on Sunday afternoon.

It's an annual event before participants march throughout downtown Buffalo, chanting and holding signs all calling for women's equality.

The event, which ran from 3 to 4:30 p.m., was held in connection with International Women’s Day Weekend.

