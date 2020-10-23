March for peace rolls through Lockport streets after 2 shootings

Peacemakers from all around Western New York marched through the city's streets on Thursday night with one message: It's time to come together.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — After a deadly shooting at a Halloween party last weekend and another shooting earlier this week, the Lockport community is calling for change.

"We're not going to tolerate it," The Rev. Mark Sanders said. "We're here to stay, and whatever we have to do to drive that element out of our community, we're willing to do."

Anyone with information about last saturday's halloween party shooting is urged to contact the Niagara County District Attorney's Office.

Lockport Police on Wednesday said two Lockport juveniles are in custody for a shooting that took place at a Halloween party in Lockport early Saturday morning, which left a young Medina woman dead and five others injured.

Mayor Michelle Roman, Lockport Police and Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce that a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male are under arrest and have been charged with intentional murder and weapons possession.

Wojtaszek says she anticipates "many more charges to be filed."

The two were arraigned Wednesday and are being held on $500,000 cash bail or $1 million bond. They are due back in court next week.

The other shooting happened Monday afternoon near the intersection of Erie and Walnut streets.