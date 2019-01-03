BUFFALO, N.Y. — March 1 saw an increase in temperature in Western New York after a snow-filled winter. Many marked the occasion by running out to get ice cream as many shops began opening up for the season.

One of those was Kone King in West Seneca. Business remained steady at the small stand as soon as it opened at noon. It quickly picked up around 2 p.m. as students were released from school.

For some of the patron who spoke to 2 On Your Side, going to Kone King when it opens on March 1st is a tradition. One of those people was retired priest Thomas Quinlivan. Quinlivan told 2 On Your Side that he meets some of his former parishioners for Ice Cream every year at Kone King.

"It's a great time to get out together and look forward to a summer season," he said.

The following are openings for other area shops.

King Cone on Center Road: March 1

Nick Charlap's on Boston State Road: March 1

Route 20 Ice Cream on southwestern Boulevard: March 1

Fran Ceil Custard on South Park Avenue: March 8

Green Acres Ice Cream on Broadway in Depew: March 8

Lake Effect Ice Cream on Hertel Avenue and on Canal St.: March 9

Amsdell Ice Cream: March 15

The Pink Bow Ice Cream: March 30