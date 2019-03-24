BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday kicked off Maple Weekend as producers from across Western New York opened their doors to let the public get a look at how their syrup makes it to the table.

"It gives us an opportunity to meet our customers and let them sample the product," said Carl Smith, Smith's Maple Farm.

Making that product is still pretty tough Carl Smith, even after 13 years of making maple syrup, it takes time.

"It's labor intensive and it's about a six, seven, week season." Seven weeks of pulling removing the sap from the maple trees and getting it ready to be bottled.

Maple weekend continues Sunday from10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at maple producers across the state and continues next weekend, March 30 and 31.

