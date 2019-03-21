BUFFALO, N.Y. — Maple Weekend starts Saturday and the maple sap is already flowing well, which is good news especially after a tough unpredictable season last year.

"Last year was very tough," Sara Miller, the historic village program administrator and education assistant at Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village in Amherst, said.

Thursday morning out at the Heritage Village, already buckets of sap ready to be made into maple syrup just in time for Maple Weekend.

"Started out quite slow, it's been quite cold... but this past probably week, two weeks it's really taken off," Miller explained. "And we've gotten a lot of sap so far so it should be a great season."

And this is one of the dozens of locations that will participate locally in Maple Weekend where you can get hands-on experience with the maple syrup process.

"We've moved from wooden taps to metal taps... seeing how taping and Maple sugaring was done all the way back in the 1600's up through modern times. It's a really fun great experience for the whole family," Miller said.

Maple Weekend runs the weekend of March 23, 24 and the weekend of March 30, 31.

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village participates in the second weekend.

Locations of participants and when can be found here: https://www.nysmaple.com/