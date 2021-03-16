Maple weekend cancellation leaves syrup-makers in a quandary

The event, which is usually held over two weekends in March, won't take place this year due to the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The cancellation of Maple Weekends by the NYS Maple Producers Association leaves many syrup-makers in a sticky bind: Should they cancel pancake breakfasts and sugar shack tours?

The event, which is usually held over two weekends in March, won't take place this year due to the pandemic. That has led to some of the region’s largest and longest-running operations canceling events and others moving forward with new safety measures.

According to the association, New York is home to the largest resource of tapped maple trees in the country, with more than 2,000 maple-sugar-makers. Locally, most syrup-making operations take place at family farms. Here's what a few of those small operations had to say.