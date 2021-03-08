Many NYS lawmakers call on Gov. Cuomo to resign

Lawmakers across party lines in New York from the upstate region said after hearing the Attorney General's report they want Gov. Cuomo to resign.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many lawmakers across party lines in New York from the upstate region said after hearing the State Attorney General's report on sexual harassment allegations involving the Governor, they want him to resign.

State Senator Tim Kennedy said New Yorkers don't want someone who abuses power.

More at 6 from lawmakers about @NYGovCuomo I'm asking who else knew @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/CQQCqjIs4R — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) August 3, 2021

Lawmakers deny any claims that this was a political witch hunt.

"As a leader in the state of New York, he needs to be held accountable, he needs to hold himself accountable. I believe the people of the state of New York demand better," Kennedy said.

State Assemblyman Pat Burke, was the first Western New York lawmaker to call for the governor's resignation months ago. "I'm of the position he should resign to allow the state to move forward without this overwhelming scandal embroiling him, but as a member of the state assembly, if there is a vote to impeach right now, as far as what I've read I'm still inclined to do so."

"At the very least he should not be running for office he should not be running for re-election I think he should step down or the assembly should consider impeachment. I think it is deeply disappointing for someone who generally did a pretty good job during the worse health crisis this country has ever faced."

Assemblywoman Monica Wallace also is calling for Cuomo to step aside and throwing support behind Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "We are fortunate to have a lieutenant governor who is an attorney with experience at every level of government. She is more than capable of jumping in and taking the reins while the Assembly works to conclude its own investigation."