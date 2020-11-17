Many homes along Hoover Beach damaged in Sunday's wind storm

One home on Midshore Drive was left uninhabitable after the back walls of the house were torn off in Sunday's storm.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — "When I walked into the house, the back of the house was wide open," said Linda Carr about walking into her Hamburg home Sunday night.

Carr took 2 On Your Side into her Midshore Drive home after 60 mph wind gusts did significant damage during Sunday's storm.

From the outside of the lakefront home near Hoover Beach where she's lived for 28 years, you could see the back half of the house is missing walls, only a shell remains. The inside is filled with scattered furniture, rubble and lake water that pushed passed the break wall.

"I had cupboards down there… the floor got ripped out, the actual floor — you can see it over there, a gray wash floor all got ripped out," she said as she sifted through the damage.

"These are just things, you can buy new things you don't get too attached to things you have when you live on the lake because you just never know," she continued.

While Carr said she has seen many storms while living in that home, she said she has never seen anything like this.

"The back of the break wall that protected it took a severe impact and was not capable of holding the waves back anymore so the storm surge went right through her house causing catastrophic damage and it's currently inhabitable," said Town of Hamburg Emergency Manager Sean Crotty.

Carr was not the only home in the Hoover Beach area that was damaged during Sunday's windstorm. Many neighbors were seen out assessing the damage and starting to clean up Monday afternoon.

Crotty said Midshore Drive was flooded with 2-3 feet of water on Sunday and some people chose to evacuate the area.

Hamburg Town Supervisor Jim Shaw said he is hoping volunteers can help people in the Hoover Beach area clean up, but he's not sure this storm would warrant disaster relief assistance.

"I don't think we are going to qualify for FEMA assistance, I'm hoping I'm wrong but that's my understanding," he said.