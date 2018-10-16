4,000: that’s how many manufacturing positions are available in the Buffalo Niagara region right now, according to the Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance.

By the year 2025, that number is expected to be around 20,000 jobs.

So Tuesday’s annual Manufacturing Day event not only represents filling a need for the future, but also filling a need for today.

The annual event will be held for the first time at the Northland Workforce Training Center, located at 683 Northland Avenue in Buffalo.

The goal of the event is to showcase current students and their work, highlight the importance of manufacturing jobs, and offer middle and high-school students an alternative to the traditional college route.

One of those students, Ivan Bork, said he had no idea he would find any interest in manufacturing jobs at all.

As an artist, a drawer, and a painter growing up, it wasn’t until he saw welding as an art that he took an interest.

And by the time he got out of college, he knew he wanted to give Northland a shot.

“We've already got companies that are permanently moving into this building, wanting us to work, and we can work right out of here, while going to school,” said 18-year-old Bork. “With a regular college, you might take some classes that you're not even interested in, or you've got to take a math, science and English and all that. With this, you're welding all day. It's just your major, and that’s it."

Manufacturing Day will include student tours from 9:00am - 2:00pm.

Following the tours, the current Northland students will join industry professionals for a series of presentations.

But it’s the Trade Show & Networking event the center wants to invite anyone and everyone to attend.

From prospect students, to curious locals, to current manufacturers looking for training, the trade show is open for anyone to attend from 5:00pm - 8:00pm Tuesday night.

