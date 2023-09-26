x
Manufacturer IMA Life details $27.6M plan for second Tonawanda facility

IMA Life North America is part of IMA Group, an Italian company with about 6,900 employees worldwide and 544 in the United States.
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Pharmaceutical equipment manufacturer IMA Life North America has released more details of its plan to build a $27.6 million, 80,000-square-foot facility in Tonawanda in its application to the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

The company, which makes freeze-drying equipment for the pharmaceutical industry, is seeking about $3.2 million in incentives from the ECIDA.

The proposed building would include 50,000 square feet of production space and 30,000 square feet of office space on a 15-acre parcel, supplementing the existing 50,000-square-foot facility at 2175 Military Road.

