BUFFALO, N.Y. — Avery Hunter, 24, arrived in shackles at the City of Tonawanda Court on Tuesday afternoon. He has been charged with felony assault for injuring a 59-year-old man who was walking down a street in the city at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Victim's family

The victim, only identified as Michael by the family who asked for privacy, remains hospitalized with a brain bleed and a broken jaw. They say Michael has Huntington's disease and is currently in "tough shape."

The suspect's attorney asked the court to reduce the felony assault charge to a misdemeanor.

"The allegation is that there was one punch thrown that is what an independent witness states," said Dominic Saraceno, defense attorney. "Case law in New York is clear that if you only throw one single punch it can't substantiate an intent to cause serious physical injury."

No decision was made on his request. The felony hearing was adjourned at the request of the prosecutor who would like for the victim to testify.

Avery Hunter, according to his attorney, has a mental health disability and lives in a facility for people with mental health issues and can not care for themselves. Why he was out on a bike at 1:45 a.m. is unknown according to Saraceno.

Avery Hunter remains in jail on $2,500 bail or bond.

"If it was up to me, it would be ten times the amount of what has been currently set," said Mark Saltarelli, City of Tonawanda judge.

Tuesday's felony hearing was adjourned because the prosecutor wanted the victim to testify. The next court case is scheduled for September 10 at 1:30 p.m.

City of Tonawanda Council President Jenna Koch is accepting cards for the victim. All cards can be sent to:

City of Tonawanda

c/o Jenna Koch

200 Niagara Street

Tonawanda, NY 14150