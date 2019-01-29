BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been indicted on federal charges in connection with a bomb hoax.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 54-year-old James Timpanaro planted a fake pipe bomb outside a South Buffalo post office last October.

He had also been accused of planting a similar device outside a police station, though that isn't mentioned in Tuesday's indictment.

In addition to the pipe bomb hoax charge, Timpanaro is charged with contempt for leaving the VA hospital, where he was getting court-ordered treatment, on Saturday.

He was captured Sunday by U.S. Marshals.

Timpanaro is being held without bail after his arraignment Tuesday.