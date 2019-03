BUFFALO, N.Y. — It appears that a man who spent two decades in prison for a crime he didn't commit is suing the city of Buffalo.

The Buffalo News reports Cory Epps has filed a lawsuit against the city, accusing police of suppressing evidence to get him convicted of a road rage killing in 1997.

He was convicted based on a single eyewitness, then released in December of 2017 after a new witness came forward and exonerated him.