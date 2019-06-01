An 18-year-old Dunkirk man was arrested and charged with drug and weapons possession after police say he failed to pull over for a traffic stop and then led deputies on a chase.

Chautauqua County deputies say Alan D. Wasserman-Vega didn't comply with officers on Doughty Street, and that led to short pursuit through the City of Dunkirk.

Wasserman-Vega eventually stopped at a local business but got out of the car and tried to run, according to police.

Officers caught him and say they found two handguns and cocaine on him.

He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail and is being held on $40,000 cash/$80,000 property bond.