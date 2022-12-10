Man wants his car fixed after wind blew construction paint on it

Michael McGee was driving on Wehrle and Aero drives on Tuesday when the wind blew paint construction crews were using onto his car.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMHERST, N.Y. — A man called the 2 On Your Side tipline after he says crews were painting stripes on the road in the wind causing it to get on his car damaging his paint job.

Michael McGee was driving home from work Tuesday afternoon on Wehrle Drive and Aero Drive near the Thruway, when paint from construction splattered on his car.

"It was a windy day. It's like, I have nowhere to go and just followed traffic, and sure enough, as they were painting the line on the windy day, driving right by, and the paint started heading toward my car. I said, 'No, you got to be kidding,' " said Michael McGee.

The driver's side of McGee's car is now covered with tiny specks of white paint.

"I was not the only one with the paint damage. It's like, this isn't, no, cars are expensive," said Michael McGee.

So, McGee called 2 On Your Side for help tracking down information. We confirmed it is an Erie County construction project.

A spokesperson for the Erie County Department of Public Works told us the company Accent Stripe was working at that location Tuesday afternoon using epoxy paint. The spokesperson says Accent Stripe's employees used cones to keep people away from the fresh paint but "a few vehicles did cross over the lines that were being painted. Any driver of a vehicle that drove over the lines needs to contact Accent Stripe directly regarding any possible claim."

McGee says the paint sprayed onto his car because of the wind and did not say that he drove over it. He just wants his car fixed.

"You can go for an estimate, but then you're taking a lot of time out of your schedule. I work in Middleport, New York, here and paint job or rebuffing, I don't know what they can do, but something, something needs to be done," McGee said.