Local News

Wyoming County traffic stop snares man wanted for double murder in Pennsylvania

The man was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for multiple traffic violations in the Town of Perry on April 21.
Police light bar

PERRY, N.Y. — Two Pennsylvania men, one of them wanted for murder, were arrested following a routine traffic stop last month in Wyoming County.

Sheriff's deputies pulled over a 2021 Nissan on State Route 20A in Perry Center on April 21 for multiple traffic violations.

The driver, 25-year-old Lonelle Fogan of Philadelphia, was allegedly driving with a suspended license and in possession of a controlled substance. Deputies say his driver's side view was obstructed and the vehicle was unregistered. He was issued appearance tickets on the charges and released with a later court date.

Questioning at the scene led to the discovery that Fogan's passenger, 28-year-old Richard Smith, also of Philadelphia, was wanted in connection to a double homicide in Colwyn, Pennsylvania dating back to August, 2017. In that incident, two male victims, ages 16 and 20, were shot and killed. A 15-year-old male was also injured at that time.

Smith was arraigned in Town of Warsaw Court as a fugitive from justice and is being held in the Wyoming County Jail without bail, pending extradition to Pennsylvania. 

