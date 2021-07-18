Man Up Car and Bike Show underway after being postponed due to weather

The Man Up Car and Bike Show was set to take place Saturday, but was pushed back to Sunday due to weather.

GASPORT, N.Y. — The Man Up Car and Bike Show was set to take place Saturday but was moved to Sunday due to weather.

Organizers said the car part of the show has been canceled because the ground is still wet from Saturday's storms. But they still have plenty of entertainment and raffles for the community.

The event is happening from 9 a.m. to noon at the East Amherst Fire Hall and benefits Western New York organizations near and dear to the Redenbach family of Gasport. Their teenage daughter, Meghan, died of ovarian cancer back in 2019.

Meghan's parents give all the proceeds to causes close to her heart including Courage of Carly at Roswell Park, scholarships for graduating seniors in the Royalton-Hartland School District, and WNY Make-A-Wish Foundation.

After this year's car show, the Redenbach's expect they will have donated a total of $150,000 in honor of their daughter.