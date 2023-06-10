Man taken to ECMC with minor burns after apartment fire

A resident of the apartment, a man in his 60s, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for burns.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was taken to a hospital with minor burns after a fire tore through an apartment Friday afternoon.

The fire at 84 Ramona Avenue, between Abbott Road and McKinley Parkway, started around 4:20 p.m. Friday. The fire began on the first floor of an apartment, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Fire Department.

A resident of the apartment, a man in his 60s, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for burns.

The fire caused $150,000 in damages, and the cause remains under investigation.

