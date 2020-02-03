NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a crash that eventually involved four cars and sent one person to Erie County Medical Center with injuries.

Police say the crash happened at about 2:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and 80th Street.

According to witnesses, police say a 30-year-old Niagara Falls woman heading east on Niagara Falls Boulevard in a 2003 GMC ran a red light and struck a northbound Toyota, driven by a 22-year-old man.

The Toyota spun, struck a curb, knocked down a sign, then hit an unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot. That third vehicle then hit a fourth.

The 22-year-old man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for a broken collarbone, among other injuries. He's listed in stable condition.

The 30-year-old Niagara Falls and her four passengers in the GMC did not sustain any injuries, nor did two people who were in the fourth vehicle.

Niagara Falls Police said the crash management unit is investigating and that charges are pending.

