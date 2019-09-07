NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario — Niagara Parks Police on the Canadian side of the border say a man 'in crisis' survived after being swept over the Horseshoe Falls Tuesday morning.

First responders were alerted to a person at the brink of the falls around 4 a.m.

The man was spotted climbing the retaining wall and then jumping into the river where he was then seen being swept over the Horseshoe Falls, according to police.

After searching the lower Niagara River, that person was located sitting on the rocks at the water's edge below the Journey Behind the Falls observation platform.

The man was rescued and taken to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say privacy laws prohibit his name from being released.