Man struck by pickup truck in Town in Alden, taken to ECMC

ALDEN, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is seeking help after a man was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday evening in the Town of Alden.

The man was struck at the at the intersection of 4 Rod Road and Broadway (U.S. 20) around 6 p.m. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.

Deputies found the man lying in the road. They say the pickup truck that hit the man fled the scene, headed south on 4 Rod Road.

Based on the information they received, deputies described the pickup truck as an older model with a light color and a white bumper.