TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- The Town of Tonawanda Police are looking to identify a man who was struck and killed by a train.

The accident happened on the tracks near Military Road and Sheridan Drive around 8:30pm Tuesday.

Police say an Amtrak train was headed northbound when it stuck and killed the man.

An autopsy is being scheduled in hopes of identifying the man.

