BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say a man was shot at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue

Police say a man in his early 30's was struck by gunfire. He was transported to ECMC with injuries that appear to be serious.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

