BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have blocked off a sizeable area of the city's East side after they say a man was shot in broad daylight.

A 2 On Your Side crew on the scene says an area of Fillmore from Riley Street north to French Street appears to be the focus of some type of search. The call came out shortly after 11 a.m.

Buffalo Police say traffic in the area may be affected as the search for clues and a suspect continue.