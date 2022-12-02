Man shot multiple times while at an event in Jamestown

Officers were called to the National Comedy Center on Cherry Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. on reports of shots being fired.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department said a man is recovering after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the National Comedy Center on Cherry Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. on reports of shots being fired. The center was reportedly hosting a private event where a large number of people were in attendance.

When police got to the scene, Jamestown Police Officers were told that a man had been shot and was still inside the center. But police said due to the large crowd inside and out, officers had a difficult time getting inside and applying life-saving measures to the victim.

With the assistance of other officers, they were eventually able to get to the victim, apply a tourniquet, and get the victim outside to safety and to an ambulance.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times in his lower body. He was taken to UPMC Chautauqua and then transferred to UPMC Hamot where he underwent surgery.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and police said the victim is reportedly not cooperative with the investigation.

Investigators however are working on this investigation and are actively working to identify the shooter. Anyone who may have info is asked to call the Jamestown Police at 716 483-7537. Anonymous tips can also be left on the JPD Tips line at 716-483-Tips (8477). All calls and tips will be kept confidential.