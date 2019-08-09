According to the Buffalo Police Department, one man was shot and killed Saturday night on Buffalo's East Side.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m., near Brown Street and Madison Street. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Buffalo Police are currently investigating a gathering or party that happened in that area around the same time; however, it is currently unclear if the party is related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

RELATED: Youth football coach shot and killed in Buffalo following game

RELATED: Buffalo Police investigate deadly shooting on city's East Side

RELATED: Town of Tonawanda Police seek answers in fatal shooting