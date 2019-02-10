BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was shot in the hand Tuesday evening in Buffalo's Kensington Heights neighborhood, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police say the man was shot by an unknown assailant on Libson Avenue, between Suffolk Street and Eggert Road. His condition is unclear at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

