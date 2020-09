Police say officers responded to the call in the first block of Rogers Avenue where a man had been shot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a man was shot at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night in Buffalo's Delevan-Bailey neighborhood.

The man was taken to ECMC for treatment. Police are investigating and no other details are available at this time.