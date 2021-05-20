Man shot and killed on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo Wednesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city's Lasalle neighborhood late Wednesday night.
A Buffalo Police spokesperson says a man was shot in the 3300 block of Bailey Avenue near Lasalle Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.
He was declared dead at the scene, according to BPD detectives.
Police have not released any information about the victim, potential suspects, or what may have led up to the shooting.
If you have information on this shooting or others in the City of Buffalo, you are asked to call or text the BPD confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.