Man shot and killed on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo Wednesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city's Lasalle neighborhood late Wednesday night.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson says a man was shot in the 3300 block of Bailey Avenue near Lasalle Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

He was declared dead at the scene, according to BPD detectives.

Police have not released any information about the victim, potential suspects, or what may have led up to the shooting.