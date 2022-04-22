x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man seriously injured after his motorcycle collides with a dump truck

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says a 62-year-old man from Batavia was transported by Mercy Flight helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Credit: Chalabala-adobe.stock.com

STAFFORD, N.Y. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon when a motorcycle collided with a dump truck.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Dana M. McGill of Batavia was transported by Mercy Flight helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. at Clinton Street Road (Route 33) and Seven Springs Road in the Town of Stafford, where McGill's 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle failed to stop at a red light, according to the sheriff's office.

The motorcycle was heading east when it struck a dump truck operated by a 79-year-old man from Caledonia. That man was not injured.

A motorcycle passenger, 44-year-old Carrie L. Hensley of Batavia, was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says charges are pending. An investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Commission that controls outflows from Lake Ontario forecasts "average range of water levels"