Man seriously injured after his motorcycle collides with a dump truck

STAFFORD, N.Y. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon when a motorcycle collided with a dump truck.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Dana M. McGill of Batavia was transported by Mercy Flight helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. at Clinton Street Road (Route 33) and Seven Springs Road in the Town of Stafford, where McGill's 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle failed to stop at a red light, according to the sheriff's office.

The motorcycle was heading east when it struck a dump truck operated by a 79-year-old man from Caledonia. That man was not injured.

A motorcycle passenger, 44-year-old Carrie L. Hensley of Batavia, was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.