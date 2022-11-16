Man sentenced for possession of child pornography

Christopher D. Robbins, 61, was sentenced to serve six years in prison, according to the news release.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Attorney's Office of the Western District of New York announced Wednesday that a Williamsville man was sentenced to time in prison for possession of child pornography.

The attorney's office said that in January 2020, Robbins was identified as a member of a group on Kik and used it to exchange images and videos of child pornography.