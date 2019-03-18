BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are looking for numerous suspects after a man said he was attacked by seven men outside a Pearl Street establishment early Sunday morning.

A department spokesperson says it happened at the bar-restaurant Senor Tequila shortly before 2:30 a.m. The victim suffered swelling, cuts and scratches.

The unidentified victim told police at least three of the suspects were family members of his ex-girlfriend. No arrests have been made.

