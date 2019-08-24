BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was pulled out of the quarry near McCarthy Park in Buffalo early Saturday morning.

Buffalo Police say police and fire units responded to a rescue call at 6 a.m. and were able to pull a man to safety.

Police said they are questioning the man about a different incident.

There have been no charges filed.

