DERBY, N.Y. — A man walked into Top Shelf Liquor in Derby with a handgun and walked out with an undisclosed amount of cash, Thursday night shortly before 10 p.m.

The suspect is a white man with a blonde mustache and is described to be in his late 40's to early 50's. He is 5'10" and 180-200 lbs.

He fled in a gray or silver, small SUV.

If you have any information or can identify the man, call the police at 716-549-3600 or the confidential tipline at 217-3585.

