According to the mayor's office, due to heavy flames on the first floor, crews had to go in and bring him down from the second floor.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Firefighters in Niagara Falls had to rescue a man from a burning home on 16th Street near Walnut Street around noon Sunday.

According to the mayor's office, due to heavy flames on the first floor, crews had to go in and bring him down from the second floor.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition has not been released.