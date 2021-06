Once rescued from the creek bed, the man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man fell 15 feet at Glen Falls in Williamsville and had to be rescued on Saturday afternoon.

The Williamsville Fire Department said it received a call at 12:57 p.m. about the man, who had fallen over the side. Once rescued from the creek bed, the man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

There was no further update on the man's condition.

The fire department asked that residents use caution when exploring the town and Glen Falls.