Man recovering after being shot in Albion

The Albion Police Department said a man is recovering after being shot Saturday.
Officers responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the leg in the area of South Main Street and Beaver Street.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to his right leg.
Albion Police officers immediately provided medical assistance to the victim by placing a tourniquet on the victim's injured leg. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released.
The Albion Police Department believes that this was an isolated incident and that there is no immediate threat to the Albion community.
This incident is being investigated by the Albion Police Department and New York State Police.