Man recovering after being shot in Albion

Albion Police officers responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the leg in the area of South Main Street and Beaver Street.

The Albion Police Department said a man is recovering after being shot Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the leg in the area of South Main Street and Beaver Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to his right leg.

Albion Police officers immediately provided medical assistance to the victim by placing a tourniquet on the victim's injured leg. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The Albion Police Department believes that this was an isolated incident and that there is no immediate threat to the Albion community.