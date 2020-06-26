Man punched by Buffalo Police in video plans to file lawsuit

The filing claims Quentin Suttles suffered serious injuries, including a fractured scapula and orbital bone. The claim also alleges there was a racial motivation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last month video of police punching a Buffalo man, Quentin Suttles, in the head during an arrest had many people outraged across the city.

Now we're getting a look at the police view of what happened.

Suttles' attorneys released a video Thursday that is a combination of body-camera footage and bystander footage. The attorneys also have filed a notice of claim, an initial step before a lawsuit is filed, over the May 10 incident at East Eagle and Madison streets.

The filing claims Suttles suffered serious injuries as a result of the confrontation, including a fractured scapula and orbital bone.

The claim also alleges there was a racial motivation.

It indicates the officers followed Suttles around the City of Buffalo for minutes when he eventually committed a minor traffic offense and was pulled over.

There's currently an internal investigation going on, as well as an investigation by the Erie County District Attorneys' office.

From what we know right now, the officers involved are still on the job, although Buffalo Police wouldn't provide an update beyond that due to the ongoing investigation.

However, Ali Ingersoll, a reporter with our nonprofit partners at Investigative Post, did reach out to John Evans, the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President, in response to the video.

He still believes the officers will be cleared and that their actions were justifiable.

We asked attorney Mike Taheri, who's not connected to this case, for his legal perspective.

"The video is violent. It's hostile. It shows a very unpleasant confrontation with law enforcement. When you see that video, it certainly raises your awareness as to why is this happening," Taheri said.

In response to the status of the officers, Taheri said, "You have three matters, legal proceedings, that are gonna be ongoing. And it doesn't mean that although the police officers are working today or tonight and tomorrow, that doesn't mean their status can't change."