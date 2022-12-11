Sheriff's office asks for help after man knocked off ATV in flood waters near Salamanca

The sheriff's office said it was called at 10:50 p.m. Friday about an ATV that was traveling along the Allegheny River, near Old Route 17.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a man who was knocked off an ATV in flood waters Friday night near Salamanca.

The sheriff's office said it was called at 10:50 p.m. Friday about an ATV that was traveling along the Allegheny River, near Old Route 17. It had been washed away in flood waters.

The driver made it out of the water safely. However, the passenger was not found.

The driver and passenger did not know each other. The driver of the ATV knew the passenger as "Matt from Jamestown," and described him as a white man, possibly in his 40s, and who maybe drove a tan truck.