One man is dead after the driver of an SUV crashed into the farm tractor he was operating Friday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on South Lake Road.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said Roger A. Sweet, of Pembroke, was driving the tractor northbound when he was hit by Janet L. Miller, of Rochester.

Deputies say the impact caused the tractor to roll, and Sweet became trapped underneath. He died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation, and deputies are looking into whether the tractor was properly lit.

No charges have been filed at this time.