BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man is dead following a workplace accident Wednesday morning.

Buffalo Police say the call came in around 9:30 a.m. from an industrial complex on Hayes Place in South Buffalo.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo said a man was working up on a ladder and fell off and possibly hit a large container on the ground. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

As is standard practice, Buffalo Homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

The man's name was not released.

