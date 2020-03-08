Man killed in accident at the Chautauqua County landfill

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's department says the victim suffered fatal injuries after being run over by a bulldozer.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — One person is dead following an accident Monday afternoon at the Chautauqua County Landfill in the Town of Ellery, near Jamestown.

Sheriff Jim Quattrone tells 2 On Your Side an independent contractor was doing some dumping at the site on Towerville Road when he was accidentally run over by a bulldozer.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.