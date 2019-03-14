PEMBROKE, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff's on the scene say a man has died following a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer.

Authorities say around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, a car headed eastbound on Main Street (Route 5) crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a tractor-trailer head-on.

The driver, a male in his mid-50s from the Pembroke area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries and was transported to UMMC in Batavia.

Main St. (Rt. 5) remains closed near Crittenden Road in the Akron/Pembroke area and will remain closed for a couple of hours, according to authorities, to get the truck out of the area.