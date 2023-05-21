x
Man killed, 2 children injured when grenade explodes in home

The Porter County, Indiana bomb squad was called to the scene to determine if there were other explosives on the property.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was killed and his two children were injured Saturday when a grenade detonated in their Lake County, Indiana home, authorities said.

The coroner's office said the victim was 47-year-old Bryan Niedert. A cause of death determination is pending, and an autopsy is set for Monday.

NBC News said sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 3400 block of West Lakeshore Drive on a report of an explosion around 6:30 p.m. It happened when the family found a hand grenade as they were looking through a relative's belongings. The device went off when someone apparently pulled its pin, according to police.

The man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead a short time later. His children, an 18-year-old female and a 17-year-old male, received shrapnel wounds and were treated at a hospital.

A bomb squad was called to the scene to determine if there were other explosives on the property.

An investigation is ongoing.

