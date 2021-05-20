Man injured in shooting on Rapin Place in Buffalo

The victim was taken to ECMC and is listed in stable condition, according to police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man from Buffalo was shot Wednesday night on Rapin Place.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the first block of Rapin Place between Genesee Street and Walden Avenue.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and was initially listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting or release any information about possible suspects.