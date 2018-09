BUFFALO, NY-Buffalo Police say a man is in serious condition after being stabbed early Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Block Street in the city's Bailey/Genesee neighborhood just before 5:30 A.M. and was the result of some type of dispute.

The victim was rushed to ECMC. His name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Buffalo Police Confidential TIP-Call Line at 847-2255.

© 2018 WGRZ