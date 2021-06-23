Man in need of medical attention reported missing

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says Andrew Maybee was last seen Saturday, June 19.

GOWANDA, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man who is in need of medical attention.

Officials say Andrew Maybee, 21, was last seen on Saturday, June 19, on the Seneca Nation of Indians Cattaraugus Territories. Deputies say he is a vulnerable adult who requires medical attention.

The Sheriff's Office believes he may be driving a 2018 Subaru, 4-door sedan with New York registration KEA9407. Maybee may have been traveling to Pennsylvania.